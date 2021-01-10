Rotharium (RTH) Price Tops $0.82

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $79,905.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00109951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.23 or 0.00604283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00226189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.