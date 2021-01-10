StableUSD (USDS) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00109951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.23 or 0.00604283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00226189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012586 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

