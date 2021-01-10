Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) One Day Volume Hits $2,931.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $283,889.90 and $2,931.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00394109 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033570 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.01 or 0.01215038 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

