Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 46% Over Last 7 Days

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $517,660.42 and approximately $208.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 375.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

