Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Reaches $2.75 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $5,370.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00430551 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

