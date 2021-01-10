$4.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report $4.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,858. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 33,650.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

