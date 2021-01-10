Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce $20.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $98.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $98.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $104.93 million, with estimates ranging from $98.60 million to $115.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 322,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $411.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.00 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 474.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

