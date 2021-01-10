NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce sales of $131.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $124.60 million. NovoCure posted sales of $99.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $482.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $489.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $572.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $599.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NVCR traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.38. 679,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,333. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 896.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 9.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.