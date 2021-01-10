Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report sales of $317.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.08 million to $321.90 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 1,724,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,402. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

