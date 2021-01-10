$163.63 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report $163.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.40 million to $168.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $272.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $714.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.90 million to $719.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $756.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $67,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Exterran by 147.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,985 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. 191,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,117. Exterran has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.