Zacks: Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce sales of $13.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $13.50 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $18.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $51.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 187,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,804. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of 202.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $5.33.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

