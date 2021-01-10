$386.77 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce $386.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.96 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $400.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of WTS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.85. The company had a trading volume of 165,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,672. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.53. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

