Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $315,788.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,622.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,401,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,209,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 145,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,924. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

