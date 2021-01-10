EveryCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 226.9% against the dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $1.03 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00109835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00599433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00225923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012626 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

