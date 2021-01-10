Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $54,851.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ScanSource by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 515.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 60,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.37. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

