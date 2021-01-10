$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.80 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $27.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.09 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of ARW traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.48.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

