Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $17.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $118.60. 1,372,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,041. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 50.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

