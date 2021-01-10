Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.94 Billion

Brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report $15.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.73 billion and the highest is $16.14 billion. MetLife reported sales of $18.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $61.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.62 billion to $62.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.17 billion to $66.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 910,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 727,834 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,036,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,844,000 after buying an additional 589,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

