United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report sales of $6.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.97 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 1,928,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $931.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.50. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

