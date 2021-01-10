Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.61

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and traded as low as $26.00. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 848,995 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £69.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 56.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

About Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

