Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Receives $68.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of CMD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.48. 235,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,477. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

