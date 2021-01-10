$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. BidaskClub lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,486. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in General Mills by 59.3% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

