Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report $627.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $627.02 million. Lazard posted sales of $708.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. 578,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,923. Lazard has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

