BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0247 on Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $172,691.44 and approximately $687.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

