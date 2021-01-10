Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140.71 ($27.97).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of HLMA stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,612 ($34.13). The stock had a trading volume of 812,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,365.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,326.37. The stock has a market cap of £9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Halma plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,626 ($34.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total transaction of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

Halma plc (HLMA.L) Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

