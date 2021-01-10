C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $90.83 Average PT from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

