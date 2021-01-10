iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.29

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and traded as high as $28.57. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 677,425 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,011,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

