Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.55.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $436.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Humana by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Humana by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.