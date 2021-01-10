Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.