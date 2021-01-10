Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Luxfer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

LXFR stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

