RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 416.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

