Ubiq Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $15,586.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,555.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.55 or 0.03275270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00437864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.42 or 0.01464829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00403120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00221756 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

