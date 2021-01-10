Analysts Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target at $8.88

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

