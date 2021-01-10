Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 157 ($2.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 152.92 ($2.00) on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.80 ($2.41). The firm has a market cap of £26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.08.

Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

