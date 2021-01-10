Nano (NANO) Trading Up 204.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 204.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $464.01 million and $109.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00008804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,555.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.55 or 0.03275270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00437864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.42 or 0.01464829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00403120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00221756 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

