Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

