Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

