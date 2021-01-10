Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) (CVE:ATE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) (CVE:ATE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.41. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,247,620 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$156.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.