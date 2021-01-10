Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.10

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.10 and traded as low as $102.00. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 362,368 shares.

The company has a market cap of £212.13 million and a P/E ratio of -19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.10.

In other Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) news, insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

