TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.
Shares of TRU stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80.
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,419 shares of company stock worth $8,377,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,271,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.
