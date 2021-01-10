TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,419 shares of company stock worth $8,377,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,271,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

