Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.32

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.32 and traded as low as $80.40. Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) shares last traded at $80.66, with a volume of 48,469 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGO. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$624.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 8.3699992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

