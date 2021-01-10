Nofire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Nofire Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 49,400 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Nofire Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFTI)

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

