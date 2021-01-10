Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:STNG opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

