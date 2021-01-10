Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.33.

Strategic Education stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

