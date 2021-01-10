XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $511.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00. Also, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $3,367,839.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,154,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,106,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730,869 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,899 over the last ninety days. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XBiotech by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.