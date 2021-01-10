Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.98.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES opened at $15.43 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,577,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 930,106 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.