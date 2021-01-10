Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.84

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.84 and traded as high as $78.79. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 121,031 shares changing hands.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.84.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

