Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $976.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

