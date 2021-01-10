KeyCorp Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $36.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

KBR stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 1.40.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,400,958 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 313,655 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after acquiring an additional 130,436 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,716,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 857.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

