CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CRMD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

CorMedix stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CorMedix by 609.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CorMedix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

